In today’s Crawley Observer: Man hurt near hospital taken ten miles to A&E

In today’s Crawley Observer people have expressed dismay after a pensioner who was badly hurt in a road accident outside Crawley Hospital had to be taken to Redhill to be treated.

The man, aged in his 70s, was on foot when he was injured in a collision. He was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill – ten miles away.

Also in today’s Observer the government announced an extra £2.6bn for schools the day after parents marched through London to protest the state of education funding.

And an elderly Crawley couple have been left distraught after being told that they are are not eligible for admission to a care home.

In sport Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly has said he feels the club are heading towards ‘exciting times’, after their well-deserved 1-1 draw with Chelsea XI in their third pre-season friendly.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

