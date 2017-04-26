In today’s Crawley Observer: Massive support for ‘awe-inspiring’ Billy

In today’s Crawley Observer the team and parents of Charlwood’s Billy Monger say they have been amazed by the outpouring of support for the racing driver who had his legs amputated.

The teenage speedster suffered an horrific crash during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

A national fundraising campaign backed on Twitter and Instagram by former World champions Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button has raised around £750,000 in just six days.

Also in today’s Observer a disabled man is gearing up for a 2,500 mile hand-cycle challenge along the coast – the first of its kind.

He is now calling for the people of Crawley’s support.

A mum-of-seven who knows a thing or two about cooking has won first place in the third episode of a new 20-series television cookery combat competition with world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay.

In sport Crawley Town skipper Jimmy Smith scored an injury-time goal which secured their League 2 status next season.

And relegation was finally confirmed as Bridges somehow contrived to lose a game that for long periods they dominated.

