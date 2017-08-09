In today’s Crawley Observer: ‘Message of hope sees Labour vote surge’

In today’s Crawley Observer Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Crawley this week to meet party members and activists as part of a national tour of marginal seats.

The town’s Conservative MP Henry Smith saw his majority reduced from 6,526 to 2,457 votes at June’s general election by Labour candidate Tim Lunnon.

Also in today’s Observer Central Sussex College and Chichester College have merged to create the largest college group in Sussex to serve 25,000 students.

And a multi-million-pound major project to improve and expand care at Crawley Hospital has now been completed.

In sport Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell wants his players to go express themselves like great players do and not be afraid to make mistakes.

