In today’s Crawley Observer: MP Henry accuses heads of breaking law

In today’s Crawley Observer Crawley’s MP, Henry Smith, has accused headteachers of breaking the law and attempting to influence the way parents voted in the general election.

Mr Smith has criticised schools for sending “party political messages” to parents in the run-up to the election, which he said was “both against the law and misleading”.

Also in today’s Observer five fire engines were called to a house blaze in Broadfield, which destroyed the roof of the house.

And Crawley hand cyclist Rob Groves has started his most ambitious challenge yet – a solo 2,500 mile, 27 day ride around England’s coastline.

In sport Crawley Town’s owner Ziya Eren has promised fans a new striker will be signed this week and James Collins revealed his move from Crawley Town to Luton Town meant he could see his fiancee and little boy every day.

We also have pages of readers' letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

