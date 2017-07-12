In today’s Crawley Observer: New town hall will ‘prepare for the future but retain vital links to past’

In today’s Crawley Observer major redevelopment plans for the Crawley Town Hall site have been published for consultation.

Crawley Borough Council’s headquarters would be demolished and replaced with new civic offices, two blocks containing around 275 homes, commercial offices, and a new public square.

Also in today’s Observer police investigating a devastating blaze believe it could be arson.

The fire seriously damaged a number of business units, including a fuel depot at the Rowfant Business Centre in Wallage Lane, Rowfant, Crawley, on June 26.

In sport Crawley Town player Dean Cox is aiming to show Reds fans ‘the real Dean Cox’ following a proper pre-season.

And striker Thomas Verheydt believes Harry Kewell can make him a better and complete player and says he is ‘always hungry to score goals’.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

Pick up your copy today.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.