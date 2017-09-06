In today’s Crawley Observer: Pair jailed over guns and ammunition haul

In today’s Crawley Observer two men have been sentenced to more than 28 years in prison after admitting importing and possessing two automatic sub-machine guns and a handgun.

Also in today’s Observer a young swan has died after being left with horrific injuries when it was mauled by a dog in Tilgate Park.

And a mum who suffers with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) and autism is trying to raise awareness of the conditions to stop people from being misdiagnosed.

In sport former Watford and Northern Ireland under 21 international Josh Doherty has joined Crawley Town on a one-year deal with the option of an extra year.

And Crawley Town captain Jimmy Smith has praised the flexibility and strength in depth possessed by the Reds, but warned that the players must perform if they are going to keep their place in the team.

