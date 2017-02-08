In today’s Crawley Observer: pledge not to axe services ‘until we have cut waste’

In today’s Crawley Observer ‘Unprecedented’ cuts to health service spending are being faced in Crawley over the next few years - but health chiefs have pledged not to cut services ‘until we have cut waste.’

Also in today’s Observer a little boy bravely battling a terminal rare brain tumour has taken the first steps in pioneering treatment to try to save his life.

In the East Grinstead Gazette an ‘exciting’ market is top in the UK ratings. Forest Row’s farmer’s market has won the title of ‘Best Small Parish or Community Market’ in the British Market of the Year Awards.

In sport new boy Lelan is keen to win promotion with Reds.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

Pick up your copy today.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.