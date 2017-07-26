In today’s Crawley Observer: Town health group put in ‘special measures’

In today’s Crawley Observer an investigation has been launched by the NHS into the authority which runs health services in Crawley.

The move follows NHS England placing the Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group into ‘special measures’ – and the resignation of its chief clinical officer.

Also in today’s Observer, blackmail, viewing indecent images of children and threats to kill are among scores of cybercrimes being committed in Sussex, a Johnston Press investigation has found.

And Tilgate Park, Goffs Park and Memorial Gardens are among the best green spaces in the UK, it has been revealed.

In sport Crawley Town midfielder Billy Clifford believes a first defeat this pre-season will bring the whole squad ‘closer together’.

And Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell has a ‘clear idea’ on who he is going to hand the armband to for the new season.

We also have pages of readers' letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

