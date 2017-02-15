In today’s Crawley Observer: Views sought on town regeneration

In today’s Crawley Observer your views are wanted on plans to extend Queens Square regeneration work along Queensway, The Pavement and Kingsgate.

Crawley Borough Council and its partners want to continue the improvements underway in Queens Square along these main connector streets.

Also in the Observer a Crawley family have been left ‘heartbroken’ following the sudden loss of their ‘little Michaela’.

In the East Grinstead Gazette headteachers have reacted with fury to the news £150million could still be spent on opening grammar schools by 2020.

In sport Drummy tells fans: We’re building for better future.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

Pick up your copy today.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.