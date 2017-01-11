In today’s Crawley Observer: we grow, we rejoice!

On January 9 1947, the world changed for the people of Ifield, Three Bridges and Crawley when they heard their land had been chosen as the location for one of eight new towns to be built outside London.

While the town was expected to be completed between 1957 and 1962, with nine neighbourhoods and 50,000 people, there are now 14 neighbourhoods, more than 100,000 people - and something new always seems to be in the pipeline.

Also in today’s Observer Sussex’s troubled ambulance service has appointed a new chief executive.

Daren Mochrie, who has nearly 30 years experience of working in the NHS in Scotland, was appointed to the top job at South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb), which was placed in special measures after an ‘inadequate’ rating from health regulators last year.

In the East Grinstead Gazette dozens of cash-strapped Sussex primary schools have over-spent on their budgets by as much as tens of thousands of pounds.

In sport Crawley Town throw open their doors from just £1.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

