International retail giant to open major new store

International retail chain TK Maxx is to open a new store in Crawley next week.

The ‘labels-for-less’ retailer will open the doors of its new shop at Crawley’s County Oak Retail Park at 9am next Thursday (August 17).

The company prides itself on offering a ‘treasure hunt shopping experience, with fashion for the entire family to accessories, beauty and home, all under one roof.’

A spokesman said: “The new TK Maxx store will be packed with designer labels and one-off gems at up to 60 per cent less than the RRP and at a significant discount to the price in a department store or on the high street, every single day.”