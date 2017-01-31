Join a Horsham sleep-out to raise funds for young homeless

YMCA Horsham is looking for local heroes to take part in their fundraising sleep-out, called ‘Sleep Easy’, on Friday March 24.

YMCA Horsham, part of YMCA DownsLink Group, is providing safe accommodation and opportunities for young people who have been made, or are at risk of becoming, homeless.

Sleep Easy is a national YMCA winter sleep-out that raises vital funds and awareness of youth homelessness.

Sleep Easy 2017 will take place at YMCA Horsham Football Club’s ground at Gorings Mead.

YMCA Horsham is asking local people to take part and give up their warm bed for one night under cardboard.

It won’t be warm or comfortable but Sleep Easy raises thousands of pounds for the work of the YMCA and this is an opportunity to do something remarkable for the local community.

There are many young people who, for a range of reasons, find themselves with nowhere to call home.

Last year across West Surrey, East and West Sussex YMCA DownsLink Group housed around 550 young people who would otherwise have been homeless.

The YMCA works hard to help these young people rebuild their lives, but funding is a constant challenge. The Sleep Easy event raises significant funds to help.

Judi Cox volunteers as a chaplain at YMCA Horsham Y Centre and slept out last year.

After the event she said: “It makes you appreciate your bed and home comforts. I will bring more people next year.”

Find out more and sign up at www.ymcadlg.org/SleepEasy17