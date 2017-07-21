K2 £900k revamp works starts in bid to stay ahead of the game

Have your say

Work on a major extension to K2s gym and studio has begun.

The £900,000 project will see the gym extended into the bar area; all resistance equipment replaced; an extension of studio three; and a new bike spin studio with 30 state-of-the-art bikes.

The old spin studio wall will be removed and converted into a matted stretch area.

The work is due to be completed by January 2018.

A Crawley Borough Council spokesman said: “The current management contract for K2 Crawley, Broadfield 3G pitch and Bewbush Gym runs until November 2018, so the tender process for the next management contract will begin shortly.

The enhanced gym – along with the recent announcement of an extra 79 car parking spaces – will attract more customers to K2 Crawley, increasing the financial payment the successful bidder makes to the council.”

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “These impressive gym extension plans – as well as the new equipment – will help maintain K2 Crawley’s reputation as a first class leisure centre.

“The leisure market is very competitive so it’s vital we invest in K2 Crawley to stay ahead of the game, while offering excellent value for money for our customers.”

Darryl Keech, area manager for Freedom Leisure, said: “We are looking forward to this exciting new extension of our gym and studios, as well as bringing a state-of-the-art virtual myride studio to K2 Crawley.”

For a full timeline of work visit: www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/k2-crawley.

