K2 Crawley improves its dementia friendliness with the help of new signage

Freedom Leisure has installed signs aimed at helping make K2 Crawley more accessible for those with dementia.

Following an audit from Dementia Design Consultancy, Crawley Borough Council looked at ways of improving signage and clearing up the foyer to make the leisure centre easier to navigate.

Funded by the Department of Health as part of the Dementia Friendly Swimming Project, the signage was installed by Freedom Leisure.

Some of the new signs focus on showing clearer directions towards the pool, changing rooms, gym, and bowls court using bright colours and larger arrows.

Cabinet Member for Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council Chris Mullins said: “Crawley is an incredibly dementia friendly town and I am thrilled that we have been able to install these signs at K2 Crawley.

“It is important that we are able to offer those with dementia a place in which they can take part in fun activities whilst feeling safe and supported.

“I look forward to seeing many more dementia-friendly activities on offer”

To kick off the Dementia Friendly Swimming project, Freedom leisure recently held a dementia-friendly pool party which was attended by a dozen swimmers.

The family-friendly pool party offered a fun afternoon with lots games and music, followed by some tea and cake.

If anyone is interested in taking part in future swimming sessions please email dfswimmingk2@freedom-leisure.co.uk or call 01293 585300.

