Khan takes spoils as Crawley Boxing Club holds annual awards

Boxers and their families packed into the Arthur Hopcraft Gymnasium in Three Bridges on Sunday for Crawley’s annual awards ceremony.

British Super Flyweight Champion Charlie Edwards presented the awards.

The coaches

He brought along his coveted Lonsdale and WBC Silver championship belt. Former club member and British Boxing Board of Control timekeeper Bob Edgeworth, who recently timed the Joshua Vs Klitchsko heavyweight world title, also presented trophies.

Awards were held in the junior novice (beginners), junior carded (for those currently in competition), senior novice and keep fit, and senior carded.

Broadfield’s Sher Khan took the spoils on the day when he won the Roger Pearce Points Cup for most wins in a season as well as the award for the most improved senior.

Khan has had a great season and must surely be looking to make an assault on the senior development championships this term.

The seniors

James Verbeeton was rewarded for the tireless work he does for the club as boxer and matchmaker by being awarded the Alf Bastin Shield for club senior captain for the second year running.

Club chairman Rees Hopcraft said: “Young men like James are the lifeblood of this club. The fact that he was not able to collect his award because he was elsewhere qualifying to become a coach says it all.”

Super-fit Sam Northcott won the senior boxers’ boxer award - as voted for by his team.

Senior club boy went to Shaun Mellows and most improved senior award went to Pete Murphy. Best female award went to Kirsty Skingle.

Southern Counties heavyweight finalist Ricardo Slue won the senior boxer of the year award after his fantastic performance against England international Greg Bridet, who he put down in that final.

Senior novices and keep fit classes are also thriving at the club based in Three Bridges. Josh Chart won the most improved and Roland Reders won the club boy of the year award for that class.

From those classes Grzegorz Kotwica has also trained to become a coach and Hopcraft said: “Greg will be a massive asset to the club and we are happy to have him on board.”

Junior coaches awards went to Jude Watkins and Byron Grimwood while the best newcomer award went to Tony Baker who performed so well at the club’s dinner show in May.

Grimwood also took the junior boxer’s boxer of the year, as voted for by his club- mates. Tommy Cash won the club boy award.

Amman Ali Khan won the prestigious Paul Parsons Trophy for the junior boxer of the year to add to the Geoff Hopcraft Belt he won after a career best performance at the Felbridge Hotel in May.

In the junior novice section awards were won by Ryan Skinner for his total commitment by winning the club boy award.

Finley George won the most improved boxer and Josh McFall won the most improved boxer award in the junior novice section. The best newcomer went to Dylan Heneghan. The ever improving Sam Hawkins won the junior novice club captain award. Hasnat Shah got the award for the most promising junior boxer.

Young Harry Parsons and James Verbeeton won the manager’s award for constant effort.

Chairman Rees Hopcraft said: “While we have not had the champions this year our squads are growing. The junior novice is growing as is the senior class - not just a ‘keep fit’ class but a group who want to box and be trained like boxers!”