Last call for Sussex pubs to enter national competition

Time’s running out for pubs to enter the Best British Roast Dinner competition before the deadline on October 1.

Entries for the national competition have been flooding in, with pubs eager to give their roast the fame it deserves, with £10,000 of PR up for grabs for the winner.

Nick Otley, owner of Bunch of Grapes in Pontypridd, Wales, winners of Best British Roast Dinner 2016, said: “We’ve always been busy, but after winning the Best British Roast Dinner competition we’ve been taking bookings for Sunday service weeks in advance.”

The competition will also crown regional champions for South England, North England, Midlands, Wales and Scotland.

With the exception of the national winner, each regional winner will receive a runner-up prize of £2,500 of PR to help put their pub on the map.

To be in with a chance of winning, all pubs need to do is explain what makes their roast great.

Visit www.britishroastdinnerweek.co.uk for full entry criteria, terms and conditions and to enter the competition online.

Now in its sixth year, the Best British Roast Dinner competition is part of British Roast Dinner Week (September 24 – October 1).

The campaign, sponsored by Unilever Food Solutions, inspires pubs to serve a roast every day of the week.

