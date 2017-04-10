Legendary actor to be immortalised at Sussex pub

Legendary actor Peter Vaughan is to be immortalised with a plaque in his honour at a Sussex pub which was once his home.

Peter - best known for his role as Harry Grout in the TV sitcom Porridge and more recently in Game of Thrones - lived with his wife Lilias and family at Goffs Manor in Old Horsham Road, Crawley, for 20 years before moving to Mannings Heath, near Horsham.

Goffs Manor

The manor house was later sold to brewers Hall & Woodhouse and converted into a pub-restaurant. Hall & Woodhouse have now designed a plaque in honour of Peter and will be unveiling it in June.

Peter, who died in December aged 93 - lived at Goffs Manor from 1966 to 1986 and was asked back to open the building when it became a public house. He later visited it on a number of occasions, dining in the restaurant.

One of Peter’s last major roles was in the television series Game of Thrones. But his long career on stage and screen included working with a host of stars including Frank Sinatra, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Craig and Robert Lindsay among many more.