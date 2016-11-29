Let’s give town’s homeless a Christmas to remember

Crawley folk are being called on to make this Christmas one to remember for the town’s homeless.

As the festive season gallops towards us, the Crawley Observer has once again teamed up with Crawley Open House to lay on a sumptuous Christmas dinner for those in need.

Last year, more than 60 people joined the festivities at the day centre in Stephenson Way, Three Bridges, and the Open House team needs your help to ensure the same can happen this year.

Director Charlie Arratoon said: “We had such a fantastic response. Readers of the Crawley Observer rallied around to ensure it was the best Christmas Day ever at Open House. The atmosphere was amazing and, due to the overwhelming success of Operation Santa, it meant all over the festive season, people were still donating items which meant Christmas lasted even longer.”

Open House trustee Chris Oxlade added: “Operation Santa makes a huge difference to people who need some support and help over the festive season.

“The Christmas dinner not only gives over 60 homeless and vulnerable people a three-course meal to remember, but it means dozens of people won’t be alone on Christmas Day.”

Kind-hearted souls have helped out each year since the Operation Santa Christmas Dinner Appeal was launched in 2004. With your help, we can do it again.

From turkey, vegetables and soft drinks to crackers and party hats, anything to make Christmas day special would be gratefully received.

And, with the weather turning bitterly cold, donations of clothes and blankets are also needed, as are essentials such as coffee, tea, sugar, cereals and bread.

Donations can be taken to Crawley Open House, Riverside House, Stephenson Way RH10 1TN.

Let’s make this a happy Christmas for everyone.

To find out more about Crawley Open House, log on to www.crawleyopenhouse.co.uk

