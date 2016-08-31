Auschwitz and mountain tops on scouts’ Poland tour

A party of 20 scouts from Drake Explorer Scout Unit in Ifield has returned from a summer expedition to southern Poland.

Activities included hill walking in the High Tatra mountains, climbing the highest mountain in Poland and cycling in the local countryside where young people were given the chance to encounter local culture.

After a week in the mountains they moved to Krakow for sightseeing. Sam Lashwood, 17, said: “The mountains were amazing and Krakow is a beautiful city. I enjoyed the whole experience.”

The Explorer Scouts got a chance to try a type of Polish dumplings called ‘pierogi’ at the 14th Krakow Pierogi festival, go down the Wieliczka salt mine and visited Wawel the castle in Krakow.

Maja Jasko, mum to Explorer scout Ania, and a native of Krakow was their personal tour guide.

One excursion was to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp where the horrors of the Holocaust occurred.

Expedition leader Andrew Eastman said: “It was important whilst we were so close to Auschwitz to make this trip part of our expedition and gave the young people a chance to reflect.”