B&Q recalls hedge trimmer over injury risk

DIY chain B&Q has recalled a hedge trimmer after it emerged that the motor could fail and fragments could be ejected through the casing vents, posing an injury risk to users.

The Mac Allister 710W electric hedge trimmer was sold in B&Q stores between January 2015 and September 2016 and anyone who has purchased one has been asked to return it to a B&Q store immediately for a full refund.

The affected product is labelled Mac Allister 710w Electric Hedge Trimmer MHTP710 and carries the barcode: 5052931430734.

Anyone seeking further information can contact B&Q’s customer helpline on UK: 0300 3034482 ROI: 1800 946327 (Monday to Friday 8.30am to 8pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm).