Boy in hospital after hit-and-run

A 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after a collision with a car yesterday afternoon.

The car drove on without stopping after the incident but a man has since been arrested, according to Sussex Police.

The teenager sustained head and arm injuries after he and black Vauxhall Astra were in collision in Woodfield Road, Northgate, Crawley, at around 4.40pm on Sunday, September 25.

The boy, who had been on foot, was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he was detained for treatment. His condition is stable.

The car continued without stopping but was later traced to Charlwood Road, Crawley.

A 43-year-old Crawley man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop, according to Sussex Police.

He has been bailed until Saturday 12 November pending further enquiries.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Aquaria.

