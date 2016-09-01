Traffic is queuing on the M23 following a serious crash this afternoon (Thursday September 1).

Emergency services are currently attending the incident close to Gatwick Airport.

Highways England said Surrey Police is investigating a serious collision northbound between junction 8 and junction 10.

Delays of up to an hour and a half are being reported, the organisation has added.

The motorway has been reduced to one lane due to the crash.

More to follow.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story BREAKING NEWS: ‘Serious’ crash causing long delays on M23 Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...