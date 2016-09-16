BREAKING: Road closed following accident near filling station

Traffic has been blocked after a car sustained significant damage near a filling station, according to Sussex Police.

Police were called to Ashdown Drive Tilgate, Crawley, at its junction with Weddell Road, at 12.53pm on Friday, September 16.

A car had left the road near a filling station and collided with a fence, sustaining significant damage including the loss of a rear wheel, police say.

No injuries were reported but the road was blocked.

