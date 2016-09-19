Cash and jewellery stolen after more than 50 hotel rooms entered

Police are appealing for information after 53 rooms were entered at a Gatwick hotel using a lost or stolen housekeeping master key.

A CCTV image of two men sought in connection with a spate of burglaries at Marriot’s Courtyard London hotel, in the South Terminal, has been released by Sussex Police.

The rooms were entered between 5.02pm and 7.38pm on Monday, July 25, and four had property stolen from them, ranging from cash, foreign currency, perfume and valuable jewellery.

CCTV footage shows two men enter the hotel through the main doors and make their way upstairs.

However, enquiries have established the men were neither guests nor staff at the hotel.

According to police, they then leave the premises after about two hours and 45 minutes, during which time each of the 53 rooms were entered.

None of the rooms were entered prior to their arrival or after their departure, police say.

The first suspect is described as white, of medium build, with short dark hair which is shaved at the sides. He was wearing a pink polo shirt, dark coloured shorts and flip flops, and had tattoos visible on his left wrist and his right calf.

The second suspect is described as white, of slim build, with short brown or grey hair. He was wearing a navy T-shirt, beige shorts, white trainers and white socks.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 732 of 26/07.

Alternatively, members of the public can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

