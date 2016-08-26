Celebrating the Emerald Isle at Crawley Irish Festival

The Crawley Irish Festival will once again bring together the best of the nation’s music and dance to The Hawth on Sunday (August 28).

The festival is now in its 21st year and there will be something for everyone of every age.

Activities and attractions include theatre workshops, Irish dancing demonstrations, three music stages featuring traditional and modern Irish music, children’s entertainment, educational areas, craft stalls and shops selling traditional Irish produce.

They will also be showing the day’s big football match, the semi-final between Kerry and Dublin on the big screen in the Hawth grounds.

Chairman of the Crawley Celtic and Irish Society John Nolan said: “It’s a celebration of Irishness and how we look upon ourselves in the South East.

“This builds on and adds to the multiculture of what Crawley is built upon. With the support, logistical and financial, from Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council and we are proud of what we can do.

DM158803a.jpg Crawley Irish Festival 2015. Shanelle keogh 14, The Ace Academy. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-150830-193948008

“It’s very much a festival for the whole age group - from one extreme to the other. We have story telling; and actress Mairead Cuminsky she will be doing theatrical stuff taking them back in time.

“It’s an intermingling all the communities and culture of the town. You don’t see that in some new towns. Crawley is way ahead in that because of events like this and the Mela. We see a good sprinkling to all of them.”

The festival will be broadcast on the Irish TV