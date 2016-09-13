Commuters urged to take up cycle to work challenge

Commuters in West Sussex are being urged to take up cycling to work in September.

The National Cycle Challenge runs until the end of the month and by taking part and logging their rides online employees are in with a chance of winning prizes.

Participants earn bonus points by encouraging colleagues to do the same, while leisure rides and trips to the shops also earn points.

The points contribute to each employer’s overall score, which is shown on a national league table.

West Sussex County Council is supporting the initiative.

Visit www.love2ride.net

Meanwhile National Cycle to Work Day takes place on Wednesday September 14 and aims to encourage more than one million people in the UK to regularly cycle to work by 2021.

Figures from the last census show that 741,000 do this already.

To take part, visit www.cycletoworkday.org and pledge to cycle to work on September 14.

New bikes, cycling accessories, a spa experience, and a hot air balloon ride for two are among prizes up for grabs.

The West Sussex Cycle Journey Planner is also available to help cyclists plan their journeys.

The online tool calculates routes for journeys by car, bus, rail, bike and foot.

It displays expected journey times, carbon savings, and the number of calories burned

Visit www.travelwestsussex.co.uk

