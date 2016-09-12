Concern for missing Crawley teen

Police are concerned for a missing 15-year-old from Crawley who may have travelled to Horsham.

Charley Harrison was last in the town at 2pm on Saturday (September 10), police said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “She has then made contact with her mum to say she had been in Horsham on Saturday (September 10) and she was last seen at 5pm on Saturday afternoon. She has not returned home.”

PC Lucie Collier, from the missing persons team, said: “Charley is white, 5’ 2”, skinny with ginger hair that is often tied into a messy bun.

“She was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, a green T-shirt, black legging and black trainers but she may be wearing black ripped jeans and a black T-shirt and carrying a beige handbag.

“Anyone who knows of Charley’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1366 of 10/09.”

