County council to launch West Sussex Care Month in October

Information about care and support allowing elderly residents to live independently in their own homes is set to be available throughout West Sussex Care Month in October.

It will be available on West Sussex County Council’s website, social media sites, at events around the county, in libraries, interviews on local radio, and in local publications.

There will be information:

• if you receive care

• are caring for someone

• want to plan for the future

• or would like a career in care.

Peter Catchpole, WSCC’s cabinet member for adult social care and health, said: “Planning for care later in our lives is so important and one of the biggest financial commitments we will face.

“West Sussex Care Month is all about helping residents to access information and advice to help them make the right choices.

“It is easy to put off thinking about planning for our care, but I hope people will take advantage of the month to find out more about planning for the future. Even if you don’t need the information immediately it is good to know where to turn when you do.”

For more information and key themes of West Sussex Care Month see www.westsussex.gov.uk/caremonth

