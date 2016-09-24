COUNTY NEWS: Man pronounced dead in street

A man was pronounced dead in a residential street in Sussex this morning, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Wordsworth Road in Worthing after 6am today, Saturday, September 24, over concerns for the man.

Sussex Police and the ambulance service attended. Picture Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said: “On the morning of Saturday, September 24, police were called to Wordsworth Road in Worthing over reports of concerns for a male.

“Ambulance also attended, however the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The coroner’s officer attended and a report is being submitted to the coroner’s office.”

The spokeswoman said the incident took place between 6am and 7am.

Police cover the man's body in Wordsworth Road this morning. Pictures by Eddie Mitchell

