Crawley slimmers going jal-crazi for curry

A Slmming World consultant in Crawley is urging slimmers to enjoy an Indian take-away of a different kind by picking up a copy the new Curry Club book.

Holly Jones, who runs the Crawley Down group on Thursday evenings, is proving eating one of the nation’s favourite cuisines is not off limits for people wanting to shed a few pounds.

She became a consultant after losing more than three stone using the health eating plan.

Now, thanks to Slimming World’s latest recipe book Curry Club, she is showing slimmers how to satisfy any korma-cravings or tikka-temptations without derailing their weight-loss goals.

Packed full of more than 60 classic spicy (or not-so-spicy) curry dishes, Curry Club caters for all tastes – with Indian classics such as lamb bhuna, chicken tikka masala and Goan prawn curry, through to curries with a twist, like Japanese chicken katsu curry, Indonesian beef rendang and Thai green fish curry.

Holly said: “Many people think trying to lose weight means giving up all of your favourite foods and being really restricted in what you can eat.

“That’s absolutely not the case with Slimming World though – making just a few healthy swaps means that you can enjoy delicious dishes like curries and still lose weight. Herbs and spices can be used freely on the plan without weighing, counting or measuring, which allows us to pack our recipes full of flavour without the need for oodles of cream or fat.

“Our members never have to feel hungry or deprived, or guilty about the food they’re eating. It’s healthy, fresh, delicious food that everyone can enjoy.”

As well as mouthwatering mains, Curry Club also caters for those who fancy a bit on the side, with recipes for complementary dishes like Classic pilau rice, Saag paneer, Bombay potatoes and Chana masala. And if you really want to roll out the red carpet and go for the full restaurant experience, you can rustle up sizzling starters like carrot and onion bhajis, Beef satay skewers or Masala-grilled squid.

Every recipe in Curry Club is perfect for those following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan, which allows slimmers to satisfy their appetite on everyday foods like fruit and veg, meat, chicken, fish, pasta, rice, potatoes and more, so there’s no need to go hungry while losing weight.

Holly continues: “For the first time there’s also a hashtag printed inside this book – #swcurryclub. Our online communities are full of pictures of delicious Slimming World meals and we know that thousands of members take inspiration from them. Hopefully with #swcurryclub we can gather all of these great images in one place to show people that losing weight doesn’t have to mean restrictions and limitations – it can be exciting, flavoursome curry nights.

“In fact, with Curry Club, every night can be curry night. You can follow me at Crawley Down Slimming World on Facebook to find out more, too.”

The collection suits all cooking abilities and each recipe is accompanied by a photo of the finished dish to help inspire even the most inexperienced cooks.

