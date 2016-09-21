Customers queue at opening of new M&S Foodhall

Customers queued at the opening of a new Marks & Spencer Foodhall in Acorn Retail Park, Crawley, today.

The 70-strong store team marked the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, led by store manager Adam North and Crawley mayor Raj Sharma.

Queuing local residents joined in the countdown and cheered as the ribbon was cut.

Store manager Adam North said: “Today’s opening has been a brilliant occasion with local residents helping to create such a fantastic atmosphere. We can’t wait to get to know our new customers better and support the community.”

The new store will partner with the existing M&S Crawley’s Charity of the Year, helping to raise funds for the Springboard Project, which provides support for young people with disabilities. T

The store will also join the retail park’s Development and Partner Charter, which encourages developers, retailers and council partners to contribute to raising skills and creating employment opportunities for local people.

Adam said: “We want to play our part in supporting the community and initiatives such as the Development and Partner Charter will offer great opportunities to work with local people, whether that’s offering employment, work placements or charity fundraising. The majority of my new team live in Crawley so we’re all passionate about the town and want to do our bit.”

Councillor Sharma added: “The town has been eagerly awaiting the opening of the new M&S Foodhall and I was honoured to join the opening today – there was a great turnout and it’s brilliant to see customers already enjoying the store. As well as offering quality food, the store will work closely with the community and I have no doubt its support will be embraced by the town.”

The Foodhall will showcase M&S’s autumn range, which features seasonal flavours from around the world.

Adam added: “Our new store will offer the very best of M&S food, from traditional favourites to seasonal creations – perfect for a weekly shop or weekend treat. Customers will also be able to relax in our Café for a shopping pit-stop.” M&S Foodhall Crawley is open 8am – 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am – 4:30pm on Sundays and can be found at the Acorn Retail Park on Betts Way, Crawley.