Dahl-ing costumes from Hilltop children

Willy Wonka, some Oompa Loompas and many other weird and wonderful characters got together to mark what would have been the 100th birthday of their creator, Roald Dahl.

The life and work of the author, who died in 1990, aged 74, were celebrated by children at Hilltop Primary School, Southgate.

Willy Wonka and some his fellow characters. Picture: Steve Robards

Deputy headteacher, Mrs McNiven, who dressed as Mrs Twit, said: “We are marking the event by exploring Dahl’s books through a range of exciting activities such as making marvellous potions, writing spells and designing and creating dream catchers.”

In addition, catering company Caterlink designed a Dahl-themed menu for lunchtime, including Fantastic Mr Fox burgers and BFG bean burgers.

Mrs McNiven said the children’s costumes resulted in a “truly terrifying looking school”.

Searching for the right school in Sussex for your child? - Visit educationsussex.com for authoritative reviews and so much more.