Drugs and knife seized as police arrest five in gardens

Five people have been arrested in Memorial Gardens on suspicion of supplying drugs as part of a pre-planned police operation.

Officers carried out the operation at the gardens in Crawley at 12.30pm yesterday (Monday, September 26), arresting five people, according to Sussex Police.

A quantity of cocaine and cannabis was seized as well as a large quantity of cash and a large knife was also confiscated, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The arrests were carried out as part of Operation Enforcer, the continuing initiative to crack down on drug dealing in the town.

The three men and two boys were interviewed and later bailed pending further police enquiries into those suspected offences, police say.

The two boys, aged 16 and 17, were bailed until January 25 and 26 respectively, and the three men, aged 23, 20, and 19, were bailed until Friday, January 27.

A large knife was confiscated from one of those arrested, and another was found to have breached his court bail over a separate matter and was kept in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 27 for that breach.

Chief Inspector Dave Padwick said: “This operation was part of our work, with partners, aimed at curbing the distribution of illegal drugs in our town.

“We continue to gather intelligence, much of which comes from the local community, and will act on it to disrupt the supply and distribution of drugs.”

