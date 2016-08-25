GCSEs: Record-breaking results at Imberhorne

There were some record-breaking GCSE results at Imberhorne School today (August 25).

Some 77 per cent of all grades were at A*-C – up from 74 per cent last year – while 71 per cent of students earned at least five A*-C grades, including English and maths.

Among the top performers were Katie Mann, who achieved a staggering 10A*’s and one A grade, Charlotte O’Neill (3A*’s/5A’s/2B’s), Jasmine Barraclough (8A’s and 2B’s), Connall Tyne (6 A*’s/5 A’s/1 B), Kelly Flockhart (5A*’s/2A’s/4B’s) and Sachin Bhangra (7A*’s/2A’s/1 B).

Headteacher Martin Brown said: “I am very proud of our students and their achievements this summer; they have worked extremely hard, applying themselves wholeheartedly to their studies whilst making valuable contributions to the wider life of the school.

“These well-deserved results provide a really strong foundation for next stage of their educational journey.

“There have been many outstanding individual achievements but what matters most is the progress of each student.

“My congratulations go to all the students and my gratitude to the teachers and parents who have supported them so fully in their time at the school.”

Progress will be very much front and centre for schools from now on, with the introduction of the government’s new performance measure.

Known as Progress 8, it will measure the progress made by children between the time they leave primary school and the end of Year 11.

It looks at performance across eight subjects, with a particular emphasis on the academic core of English, maths, science and language.

The baseline requirement for Progress 8 is a score of -0.5.

Any score of zero and above would show a school to be performing well. A score below -0.5 would trigger an Ofsted inspection.

Mr Brown was confident Imberhorne’s progress had been “very strong”.

A school spokesman said: “We are proud of the achievements of all our students but would like to recognise some particularly impressive performances with 24 of our students attaining seven or more A*/A grades.

“Seven of this group actually achieved a staggering 10 or more A*/A grades.”

Bob Darvill, chairman of governors, added: “Imberhorne students have worked very hard indeed to achieve great results this summer.

“They need to be thoroughly congratulated for their success and I hope each and every one of them has the opportunity to celebrate with their teachers and families who have supported their endeavours.”

Darren Jones, Head of KS4 said: “It has been a joy to work with such well-motivated and positive young people.

“I wish them well as they move into the sixth-form or the next phase of their young careers.”

