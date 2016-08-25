GCSEs: Rise in top results at Oakwood

A headteacher has said he is “justifiably proud” after his school’s GCSE results soared.

Oakwood School, in Horley, saw a 16 per cent increase in the number of students earning A*-C grades, including English and maths – 55 per cent compared to 39 per cent in 2015.

A school spokesman said there had been dramatic improvements in the progress made in core subjects such as English, maths and science, which looked set to be better than the national averages.

The spokesman added: “Our overall progress measure is at a record level for the school.

“We are extremely proud of the students and their fantastic achievements. One in every eight students secured an individual total of at least four A*/A grades.”

Among the top performers were: Layla Kharroubi, Jazz Barnes, Megan Harding, Chris Ross, Tommy Ashby, Craig Deighton, Krupa Patel, Vicky Pratt and Isabella Vieceli-Willcox, all of whom achieved seven or more A*/A grades.

Headteacher Simon Potten said: “We are justifiably proud of all of the hard work of the teachers and students in making this such a positive set of results and look forward to further success in the future.”

Searching for the right school in Sussex for your child? - Visit educationsussex.com for authoritative reviews and so much more.