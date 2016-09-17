Helicopter dispatched following report of motorbike driving dangerously

Police dispatched a helicopter to Tilgate Park in Crawley after a report of a motorcyclist driving dangerously.

Police were called at 10.08am, with the National Police Air Service helicopter dispatched swiftly to the park in Tilgate Drive at 10.10am.

Monitoring the situation from the air, police reported seeing an individual on a scrambler motorbike driving dangerously and doing several loops of the park.

The situation eventually resolved itself when the motorcyclist drove away from the park and police were satisfied it was no longer an issue.

Due to it being a scrambler bike, the vehicle did not have any license plates or markings.

The helicopter was stood down at 10.34pm.

