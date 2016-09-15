In this week’s Crawley Observer: “Blaze devastation”

A hero neighbour kicked down the door of a burning house in a bid to rescue two women after a devastating fire at a Furnace Green home.

In this week’s Crawley Observer, vandals have smashed glass panels in a Crawley school’s award-winning mini ‘Eden Project, a mother has spoken of her outrage after finding a bone in the supermarket ‘boneless chicken’ she was about to feed to her baby daughter, four more Crawley drivers have been convicted as part of police’s crackdown on drink and drug-driving, a new £3.8 million waste recycling plant is being built at Gatwick Airport, plus free cinema screenings will be held in Crawley’s High Street.

Also in this week’s paper, a large consignment of highly toxic products linked to cancer has been seized at Gatwick Airport, failure to pay staff working in Sussex’s patient transport service has been branded ‘unacceptable’, firefighters will be joining paramedics at some medical emergencies in a new scheme, children have fallen victim to 282 sex crimes in Sussex schools over the past five years, a report has revealed and a Crawley teenager who has been fooling crowds with his magic tricks for years has spoken about his success.

In sport Crawley Town FC striker Matt Harrold has said his latest injury set-back is devastating. We also have the latest from rugby, boxing and the town’s Paralympic athletes.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

