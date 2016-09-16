“Is it the replacement service for the 06:21?”

A commuter has poked fun at an under fire rail service provider.

On Twitter David Estyn-Jones jokingly asked Southern Rail whether a hot air balloon he spotted flying above Billingshurst with the company’s logo on it was the replacement service for the 06:21.

Southern Rail has faced backlash from commuters following months of disruption due to staff shortages during a dispute between the RMT union and Govia Thameslink Railway, which runs Southern services.

