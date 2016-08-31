Jewellery sales for Sullivan’s Heroes charity

A Turners Hill charity which provides grants to help families carry out vital home adaptations for disabled children has announced more dates for its popular jewellery sales.

Sullivan’s Heroes will be selling the huge selection of former duty free jewellery generously donated by Scorpio Worldwide leading suppliers of jewellery and gifts to the travel retail industry.

There will also be a selection of cuddly toys and gifts for sale.

The charity thanked Scorpio Worldwide and its other sponsors – Infinity Print & Embroidery, Treetop Print and Design, Fastsigns Crawley plus East Grinstead branches of Wickes and Homebase who have most kindly donated all promotional material.

Sullivan’s Heroes is named after Sullivan Smith and the charity was set up by his parents in his memory. When faced with little financial help to adapt their home to fulfil their son’s needs, they felt moved to help others experiencing similar challenges. The Sullivan’s Heroes jewellery stall will be at Crawley Down Village Fayre on Saturday September 3 from 1pm to 5pm at Crawley Down Village Green.

The next day, Sunday September 4, they will be at the Dormansland Horse and Dog Show from 10am to 5pm which is being held at Carewell Farm St. Piers Lane, Dormansland, Surrey, RH7 6PN

For further information about Sullivan’s Heroes visit www.sullivansheroes.org/events