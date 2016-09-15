Major new store to open in Crawley town centre

Furniture and sofa specialist DFS is to open a new store in County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley.

The new store is part of a new scheme by DFS to establish ‘in-town’ sites and is expected to open its doors later this year.

Other stores already established at Councy Mall include Primark, Next, Debenhams, River Island, Superdry, JD Sports, Paperchase and Pandora.

Centre manager Mark Haynes said: “We’re delighted that one of the UK’s most successful furniture stores has taken a store at County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley.

“DFS’s presence further improves the range and quality of brands for our customers.”