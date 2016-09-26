Man taken to hospital on stretcher following incident in Horsham town centre

A man was taken to hospital on the back of a stretcher following an incident in Horsham town centre this evening.

Four police cars and two ambulances along with paramedic vehicles were called to Piries Place at about 5pm.

Emergency services outside Piries Place car park

At the same time an emergency services helicopter was seen circling over Horsham town centre.

Bystanders said they believed the incident involved a fall from the car park.

One man was seen to be stretchered from the scene.

A bystander said he saw another man taken away by police in the back of a patrol car.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a man had ‘fallen from height’.

“We are satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances and police are supporting paramedics to ensure the man receives appropriate medical care,” the spokesman added.

