Missing teenager ‘found safe’

A teenage girl who went missing from her home in Crawley has been found safe, say police.

Fifteen-year-old from Charity Harrison was last seen at 5pm on Saturday but was found in Horsham yesterday.

A police spokesman said Charity was found ‘safe and well’ in the town’s skate park and gave thanks to the public for their concern.

