Museum society calls for more volunteers

Crawley Museum’s move to one of the oldest buildings in town will be on the agenda at tomorrow’s AGM (Tuesday September 27).

The museum, currently tucked away on the edge of Goffs Park, will shortly move to The Tree, on the corner of The Boulevard and High Street.

Everyone is welcome to attend the AGM at the Crawley Horticultural Society’s Hall, Ifield Avenue, from 7.30pm.

There will be a talk by museum curator Helen Poole reviewing the society’s achievements over the past year as well as the improvements at Ifield Mill Pond and the increase in visitors to Ifield Watermill.

Calling for more volunteers to come forward, a museum spokesman said: “The prospect of moving into The Tree in the High Street in partnership with Crawley Borough Council and funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund is an exciting new challenge for us.

“The society needs new members and more volunteers to support its work in preserving Crawley’s heritage.”

For more information contact Crawley Museum on 01293 539088 or email rachel@crawleymuseums.org .

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.