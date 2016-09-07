Open visiting introduced at East Surrey Hospital

Family and friends will now be able to visit loved ones at East Surrey Hospital when it is convenient for themselves or the patient, a trust has announced.

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has introduced open visiting to inpatient wards at the hospital in response to public feedback.

The trust said visitors can attend the morning ward round and also be present when the doctor speaks to each patient about their care. A spokesman for SASH said: “Family and friends can play an important role in caring for and supporting patients during their hospital stay.

“This will promote clear communication between staff and their patients’ families and help in understanding plans for their on-going care.”

Fiona Allsop, chief nurse, added: “Days can feel very long when you are in hospital.

“We take a collaborative approach to caring for people whilst they are in hospital and want to encourage carers, family members and friends to help keep their loved one active, both mentally and physically.

“Open visiting will support this philosophy by encouraging family and friends to continue caring as they would if they were at home, if this is what they would like to do. Visitors can come and help their relative/friend get ready for the day, they can come and eat with them and also bring in board games cards, puzzles, books and newspapers. There are lots of outside spaces for little walks, a breath of fresh air or just to sit together.”

For more information visit www.surreyandsussex.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/visiting- times/

