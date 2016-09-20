Parking warden beats police to getaway car

Police who making an arrest on suspicion of shoplifting found that they were beaten to the suspect’s car by a parking warden, according to Crawley Police’s Twitter account.

When police reached the ‘getaway car’ they found a parking ticket already plastered on the windscreen, they tweeted this afternoon.

“Bad day to be a crook!” they added.

