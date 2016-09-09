Part of Downs Link to close for resurfacing work

Part of the Downs Link will be closed on certain days for four weeks as works take place to resurface a section of the route, West Sussex County Council has announced.

Improvements are being made to the route from Botolphs Bridge to the cement works in Shoreham.

The works are expected to provide a better surface for walkers, cyclists and horse riders travelling to Shoreham via the South Downs Way and Downs Link further north.

Resurfacing will start on Monday September 12 and will see the route close on weekdays.

A spokesman for the council said: “The final phase of works is expected to take four weeks to complete.

“During this period no alternative routes will be available via the public rights of way network

“However the route will remain open for public use on weekends.”

The first phase of work to improve the Downs Link was completed north of the Shoreham flyover in January.

West Sussex County Council is currently carrying out its Beautiful Outdoors programme, designed to upgrade access to the South Downs National Park.

John O’Brien, County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The latest resurfacing works will upgrade the Downs Link southern route connecting Steyning and Shoreham.

“Users will find the path easier to access and the improved drainage will prevent puddles forming.”

