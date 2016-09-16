Performance to mark Fi Steps Dance School’s 25th anniversary

The Crawley and Horsham dance school Fi Steps, which has seen its dancers go onto some of the country’s best Performing Arts schools, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend.

Tonight (Friday September 16) and tomorrow, the dancers will take the The Hawth stage once more for a special anniversary performance.

The Fi Steps Dance School performing on a Mediterraen cruise ship - picture courtesy of Fi Steps

The show will be filled with tributes to musicals, street dance, contemporary dances, with music from all eras, old and new, being performed by over 140 amazing local dancers aged four to 25 years.

Fi Steps started in 1991, by Fiona Whyte, to create opportunities for youngsters to perform in a safe, fun, and non-competitive environment, and was established with just 16 members.

As a school they have made over an astounding 800 performances, including 28 school show productions and more than 50 West End Performances. The talented dancers have had the chance to be on the stages of the Royal Albert Hall, Her Majesty’s Theatre Royal in Drury Lane, and The London Palladium. They have also been on trips to Disneyland Paris, Port Aventura, MSC Mediterranean Cruises as well as local charity shows, fetes, festivals, flashmobs and other productions.

Many students have gone on to the UK’s best Performing Arts colleges and carved themselves a career in entertainment. Others have gone on to have their own successful dance schools.

DM1617816a.jpg Crawley Community Awards 2016. Fee Steps receives the Performing Arts award from Dave Watmore, general manager of the Hawth. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-160320-004953008

The groups’ anniversary year was made even more special when it scooped the Performing Arts Award at the Crawley Community Awards run by the Crawley Observer in partnership with The Hawth and Crawley Borough Council.

Fiona Whyte said: ”The last 25 years have created so many fantastic opportunities beyond anything I ever dreamed of. Whether students have taken up dance or performance as a career, the one thing that everyone has hopefully taken away from Fi Steps are some incredible memories, friendships and performances in the most amazing places which will be around for many years to come.”

Member Millie aged 15 said: “I have been at Fi Steps for 10 years and cannot remember my life without it. We’ve all grown up as performers and people, while making friends for life, in and outside our classes. I’ve made countless memories and there are even more to come.”

To get tickets for the Fi Steps performance of ‘25 - Celebrating 25 years of Fi Steps’ tonight and tomorrow go to www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth .

From the end of September, they are taking new recruits. Visit the Fi Steps website for more information and testimonials.

This year’s show is also to support and raise money for National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society (NRAS) after dancer Mark Ward promised to shave off his impressive beard for the cause after Fiona was diagnosed with the illness last year.

Go to his Just Giving page to help.