Police appeal for information after man indecently exposes himself

Police are looking for a man who indecently exposed himself to a group of girls in Crawley.

At about 8.35am on Tuesday, September 13 a group of girls aged between 13 and 15 were walking along a footpath in a wooded area, when they saw the man indecently exposing himself.

He did not speak to them and they continued on their way to school where they told staff who then informed police.

The suspect is aged in his late teens to early 20s. He was approximately 5’ 9” and had short afro style hair. He was wearing a blue tracksuit top and jeans with a belt.

PC Steve Lambeth said: “The girls did the right thing by reporting this as soon as they got to school. If anyone has any information regarding the incident or has witnessed the man in the area, please let us know.”

Contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 297 of 13/09.

