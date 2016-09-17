Police investigating links after three car fires in one night

Police are investigating if three car fires in Broadfield last night are connected.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended the scenes and confirmed that the vehicles had been deliberately ignited.

Officers received calls at 1.50am, 2am and 3am.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that investigations are being made to see if there is a link between the three incidents.

A search was conducted at the scene but no suspects were caught, according to police.

The first car was a green Ford Fiesta, the second a silver Ford Puma. The make and model of the third vehicle have not been reported as of yet.

