Serious accident north of Horsham causing delays

A biker has been seriously injured after coming off his motorcycle in Beare Green this afternoon, police said.

Officers remain on the scene of what they called a ‘serious collision’ on the A29.

South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene at around 3.30pm today, Saturday, September 24.

The rider, a man in his 50s, left his red motorcycle as he was travelling northbound towards Dorking.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to what police called ‘serious injuries’. His next of kin has been informed.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

The rider was travelling with a friend who was ahead of him when the incident occurred.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who either witnessed the incident or the events surrounding it to contact them with information.

Road closures are currently in place while emergency crews are in attendance at the scene, and there are reports of heavy delays.

Anyone who can assist officers is asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting reference P16218515.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.